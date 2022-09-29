Menu
henry county single vehicle crash kills martinsville man
Local

Henry County: Single-vehicle crash kills Martinsville man

News Desk
Last updated:
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba
(© astrosystem – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Henry County resulting in a fatality.

A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. and failed to stop for a red signal,.

The vehicle crossed Virginia Avenue and struck an embankment.

David Nelson Henderson, 57, of Martinsville, drove the Nissan. Henderson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

