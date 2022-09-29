Henry County: Single-vehicle crash kills Martinsville man

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Henry County resulting in a fatality.

A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. and failed to stop for a red signal,.

The vehicle crossed Virginia Avenue and struck an embankment.

David Nelson Henderson, 57, of Martinsville, drove the Nissan. Henderson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.