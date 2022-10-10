Menu
henrico police awarded more than 66k in grant funding
Local/Virginia/U.S. News

Henrico police awarded more than $66K in grant funding

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba
(© astrosystem – stock.adobe.com)

A federal award of $66,350 has been awarded to Henrico County Police Department to prevent and combat crime.

The grant funding, according to a press release, is through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

The funds may be used by Henrico County for technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support and information systems for criminal justice and civil proceedings in law enforcement programs, prosecution and court programs, prevention and education programs, corrections and community corrections programs, and drug treatment and enforcement programs. Other options include: planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs, crime victim and witness programs (excluding compensation), mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams, and implementation of state crisis intervention court proceedings and related programs or initiatives.

“The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant will enhance the work of the Henrico Police Division and the vital services the division provides for Henrico residents and visitors,” Henrico County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said in the press release. “Henrico County is grateful for Rep. Spanberger’s efforts to secure this funding and for her unflagging support of the work of this county.”

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia supported a 40 percent increase in funding for the JAG Program last year, the press release stated.

“I’m proud to announce this award, which will provide Henrico County and the Henrico County Police Department with additional resources to keep their community safe,” Spanberger said in the press release. “As a former federal law enforcement officer, I recognize the dedication that these men and women bring to their jobs every day. I am glad that these funds can now be used to support local officers, prevent crime throughout the county, and make sure those who break the law can be held accountable.”

About Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

