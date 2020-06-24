Henrico man gets 30 years for string of robberies

A Henrico man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a string of 2019 robberies.

According to court documents, Christopher Tatum, 30, of Henrico, committed seven robberies of convenience stores in Henrico County throughout the months of April and May 2019. In each of the robberies Tatum wore similar gloves, pants, and shoes, and was always armed with a firearm.

In at least two of the robberies, Tatum had an accomplice who entered the store with him. This accomplice would also help Tatum by scouting locations and occasionally providing Tatum with a firearm to use.

During a search of Tatum’s home, law enforcement found the matching clothes, including a pair of distinct yellow gloves on which Tatum had drawn a symbol and his nickname “Mula.”

Law enforcement also discovered a firearm under Tatum’s mattress.

Tatum’s criminal history includes two prior convictions for robbery in the State of New York. He was released from his previous period of incarceration for the second robbery in 2017.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen E. Anthony prosecuted the case.

