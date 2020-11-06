Henrico man faces firearms possession, child porn charges

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Henrico man with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a destructive device, and receipt of images of child sexual abuse.

According to allegations in the indictment, on or about March 8, Ryan J. Millican, 22, knowingly aided and abetted the making of a false and fictitious written statement to Green Top Sporting Goods in connection with the acquisition of a Bravo Company Manufacturing Inc., Model BCM4, .556 caliber rifle.

According to allegations in the indictment, from on or about March 8 through April 25, Millican possessed a Bravo Company Manufacturing Inc., Model BCM4, .556 caliber rifle and accompanying ammunition. Millican was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

According to allegations in the indictment, on or about April 18, Millican knowingly made and possessed a Molotov Cocktail, which is a destructive device as defined by Title 26, United States Code.

According to allegations in the indictment, on or about June 14, Millican knowingly received child pornography.

If convicted, Millican faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years on the child pornography charge, and a maximum penalty of forty-five years in prison on all charges.

