Help this located Augusta County potbellied pig find its home

Published Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, 4:00 pm

Augusta County Animal Control picked up a potbellied pig running at large on Route 340 in Crimora near Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park on Nov. 14.

Look at the little ‘feller. Too cute.

If you are missing a potbellied pig, or know who the owner is, please contact the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center at 540-943-5142.

