Help for farmers, producers, agribusiness in House funding deal

The funding deal approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday includes language that would deliver relief to the agriculture sector.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) pushed to include an extension of the Commodity Credit Corporation’s borrowing authority after congressional leadership threated to exclude this funding.

“As U.S. producers grapple with extreme weather conditions, trade concerns, and COVID-19, the last thing we should do is threaten to pull funding from critical farm safety net programs. I’m encouraged that Congress found bipartisan agreement on including CCC funding in this package,” Spanberger said.

After reports surfaced that House leaders were considering the removal of funding for Market Facilitation Payments in a proposed September 2019 funding deal, Spanberger helped spearhead the fight to protect the MFP program, which provides financial assistance to farmers impacted by the administration’s ongoing trade wars.

“I’m glad that a bipartisan agreement was reached to avoid another reckless government shutdown, keep important federal programs funded, and strengthen food assistance to hungry children and families. However, both parties in the House must now focus on delivering a bipartisan COVID-19 package for struggling families, workers, and businesses. In this time of crisis, our priority must be to deliver assistance and support to the people we serve,” Spanberger said.

