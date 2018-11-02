Help Charlottesville find its next City Manager

Charlottesville City Council recently engaged S. Renee Narloch & Associates to conduct executive recruitment services for the next City Manager. Part of the firm’s duties include gathering and considering input from Council, City staff, and the general public for the recruitment process.

Public hearings on the search process were held by Council in August andanother public hearing will be held at Council’s regular meeting onMonday, November 5th, at 6:30 p.m. You may sign up to speak on this item starting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Additionally, in mid-October, a community survey was launched. This survey includes opportunities to provide feedback on the qualifications and qualities Council should be seeking in the next City Manager. The survey will close on Friday, November 9th so input may first be considered in the development of advertising materials for this position.

