Help Albemarle County draft its first climate action plan
Albemarle County is in the process of creating its first climate action plan.
Over the past several months, county staff has been working with the community through the Climate Monday series and work teams to develop draft goals and strategies around the major emission sectors – transportation, buildings, energy, natural resources, etc.
Review the draft plan recommendations and give your feedback by Sunday, Aug. 25. Your responses will assist in finalizing the draft climate action plan which will identify priority areas for the county.
Take our survey here: https://forms.gle/mhsrF3VMDN6edk8m8.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.