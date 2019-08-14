Help Albemarle County draft its first climate action plan

Albemarle County is in the process of creating its first climate action plan.

Over the past several months, county staff has been working with the community through the Climate Monday series and work teams to develop draft goals and strategies around the major emission sectors – transportation, buildings, energy, natural resources, etc.

Review the draft plan recommendations and give your feedback by Sunday, Aug. 25. Your responses will assist in finalizing the draft climate action plan which will identify priority areas for the county.

Take our survey here: https://forms.gle/mhsrF3VMDN6edk8m8.

