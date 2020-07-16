Heifetz Virtual Summer Institute receives Virginia Commission for the Arts grant

The Heifetz Institute has received a $3,500 grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, through their Virginia CARES Emergency Relief Grant.

These funds will directly support the fees for the Institute’s teaching faculty, whose contracts were honored in full despite moving the program online and reducing tuition costs by approximately 50 percent.

Running through Aug. 9, the Institute will continue to create a meaningful and intense summertime musical learning experience in the digital realm that thrives on the program’s unique vision and values.

Through the first two weeks, 300+ lessons, studio classes, recording sessions, and chamber coachings have been scheduled between 91 students and 40 faculty members spread across nine time zones worldwide.

The Institute’s daily Virtual Concerts have received over 300,000 views across YouTube and Facebook thus far.

