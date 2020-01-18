Heifetz Institute receives $25K grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

The Heifetz International Music Institute has been awarded an NEA Art Works grant to support the 2020 summer institute.

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

“The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like the Heifetz summer institute.”

Founded in 1996, the Staunton-based Heifetz International Music Institute is a non-profit organization dedicated to the artistic growth and career development of some of the most talented and promising young musicians in the world.

As a six-week summer program, the Institute is founded upon the revolutionary educational concept that young musicians can be taught to communicate the emotion of music, beyond mere technical agility and beautiful playing.

More information online at www.heifetzinstitute.org.

