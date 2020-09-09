Heart disease is the most common cause of death

When people think about common causes of death, cancer, car accidents, and other prolonged illnesses come to mind. Shockingly, many people overlook the most common cause of death in the United States. This is heart disease. Chronic heart disease remains at the top of the list. As a result, it is important for everyone to know some of the most common signs of heart disease. That way, they will be in a position to spot heart disease early and prevent it from progressing. What are a few of the top signs to keep in mind?

One of the first signs of heart disease that people are going to notice is fatigue. Heart disease is a term that is used to refer to the inability of the heart to pump blood to meet the rest of the body’s needs. If the heart is not pumping well, then the body’s tissues are going to be starved for nutrients and oxygen. Without proper oxygen, people are going to feel tired. As a result, fatigue is often the first sign of heart disease. The other signs that might develop later including pain, numbness, weakness, chest pain, and shortness of breath. Often, when these symptoms develop, heart disease has already progressed. Therefore, people should not overlook fatigue. It is one of the most common signs of heart issues. If these signs are not addressed quickly, there could be an acute coronary event, also known as a heart attack or a myocardial infarction.

The good news is that there are plenty of ways to prevent heart disease from happening. Everyone needs to make sure that they eat healthy and exercise regularly. Avoiding saturated fats while enjoying 30 minutes of cardio per day is a great way to keep the heart healthy. Furthermore, employee wellness programs are a great way to encourage everyone to exercise. When companies take the time to encourage their employees to stay healthy, not only will they keep their health insurance premiums low but they will also keep their employees healthy. This will reduce employee turnover and improve the productivity of the company.

Despite numerous advances in the medical field, heart disease remains the most common cause of death in the United States. Obviously, the heart is one of the vital organs. Therefore, people need to do everything they can to protect it. Eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly will keep the heart healthy. Furthermore, those who have been diagnosed with heart disease should know that there are medications available that can control the symptoms and slow the progression. It is critical for everyone to rely on the expertise of a trained physician when it comes to heart disease.

Story by Jacob Maslow

