Hearing loss signs you should not ignore

Hearing loss isn’t just for the elderly. It’s important to take care of your hearing so that it lasts longer and you can live a full and happy life without worrying about it. There are a few common signs and symptoms of potential hearing loss that shouldn’t be ignored, such as:

Buzzing or ringing

If your ears have started buzzing or ringing, this could be an early sign of hearing loss. For example, if you’re in a quiet area or trying to sleep at night and there’s a faint buzzing or ringing, this could be a sign that you’ve damaged the nerves in your ear. This ringing sound is often known as tinnitus and could last a short while or be permanent in more serious cases.

One way to combat and avoid this is to stay clear of exceedingly loud noises, such as having your headphones volume too high or regularly going to nightclubs and music venues without wearing correct ear protection.

Being off-balance

If you find yourself stumbling, feeling dizzy, or possibly being more clumsy than usual, this could all be connected to your hearing. Because your brain is trying harder to help you to hear, things like balance are often disregarded.

Often, this means that your inner ear canals are damaged as these are what send signals to your brain to help you stay balanced.

Forgetfulness

If you’re struggling to remember things more often, this could also be a sign of hearing loss as a long of memories rely on sound.

For elderly people, hearing loss can be an early indicator of mental decline. But for younger people, if you’re suffering with memory loss it’s important to get your hearing checked and find out if this could be the culprit.

Loud sounds being painful

If loud noises are painful and cause soreness, or irritation to your ears, this could be a sign that your ears are inflamed, and you are suffering with hearing loss. As your hearing becomes worse, your ears are less able to filter out the damaging frequencies, making certain loud noises painful. This often feels like a sharp pain or a dull ache.

Asking people to repeat themselves more often

For those who find themselves constantly saying “excuse me?” or “speak up” could be suffering with hearing loss. This can be especially bad when in a noisy place such as a restaurant, or with other background noise such as the TV on.

If you think you’re suffering with any of these symptoms, it’s important that you book an online hearing test as soon as you can to rule out any problems and keep your ears protected.

