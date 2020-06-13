Health benefits of CBD oil

CBD and its numerous compounds do not need much introduction as more and more states in the United States continue to legalize the use of medical marijuana. The popularity of CBD oil doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon considering its numerous health benefits.

There are several innuendos both online and in the print media about the efficacy of CBD oil in the treatment of different ailments. In some quarters, it is believed that CBD oil is effective in the treatment of seizures, anxiety, and inflammation. Others believe that CBD oil can manage chronic pain and insomnia. Whatever is the case, CBD benefits are numerous, but in this article, we will explore 4 proven CBD oil benefits so that you know if it can treat your specific ailment. So, Without further ado, let’s get started.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is one of the over 80+ active compounds found in the marijuana or hemp plant. CBD oil doesn’t contain any traces of THC and thus would not get you “high.” CBD oil is sold in various concentrations for the treatment of pain, anxiety, and certain types of seizures. There are several ways of consuming CBD oil, including vaping and ingesting.

CBD Oil Benefits

After several clinical tests, CBD oil is effective in the treatment of the following conditions:

Alleviating Cancer Related Symptoms

There have been a lot of talks regarding the potency of CBD oil in the treatment of cancer and related symptoms. CBD oil has been found to reduce tumor growth in animal models of cancer. Plus, it can also help to reduce inflammation.

Here are some studies to back the above claims:

A 2019 study found that cannabinoids have the properties to slow down tumor growth, induce tumor cell death, as well as reduce tumor invasion.

Another study in 2019 suggested that cannabinoids can make glioblastoma cells to become sensitive to radiation and trigger cell death.

Treating Epilepsy

Another benefit of using CBD oil is in the treatment of epilepsy. If you are suffering from any kind of epilepsy, even in kids, CBD oil can help you take care of this condition. However, you need to consume it in the recommended dosage; otherwise, you may start to experience some side effects like loss of appetite, dry mouth, and anxiety.

Chronic Pain Relief

CBD oil is very popular when it comes to the treatment and management of chronic pain. As a matter of fact, it actually gained popularity in Canada and some states in the US for pain management. There is a specialized system in the human body (endocannabinoid) that helps to regulate pain response, the immune system, appetite, and sleep. Endocannabinoid tends to bind to cannabinoid receptors in the body’s nervous system. Consumption of CBD oil can help to reduce chronic pain by interacting with these receptors. Plus, it can also reduce inflammation and improve night sleep.

Migraine Pain Relief

There are a lot of people suffering from migraine pain across the United States. Some of these people seek natural treatment and CBD oil present a perfect alternative for them. According to a 2012 study, CBD oil has some properties that can help to relieve migraine pain in both humans and animals. However, more research needs to be done to determine what formulation and dosage are most effective.

Possible Side Effects

There are some possible side effects if you take CBD oil above the recommended dosage. The severity varies from person to person. Below are some of the common side effects:

Dizziness

Drowsiness

Dry mouth

Nausea

Anxiety

Changes in appetite

Changes in mood

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Additionally, excess consumption of CBD oil may increase enzymes. If you are suffering from liver disease, you need to apply caution when vaping or ingesting CBD oil or you consume it under the supervision of your doctor who will regularly check your blood liver enzyme levels.

Furthermore, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding a baby, you need to avoid CBD oil – According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, pregnant women stand a risk of the CBD oil and it may affect their unborn babies.

In any case, if you plan using CBD oil to treat any ailment, you need to consult with your doctor to ensure the product doesn’t interact with other medications.

The potential drug-drug interactions include:

Migraine medications like Ergomar (ergotamine)

Opioid painkillers like Duragesic (fentanyl) and alfentanil

Rifampin-based drugs used to treat tuberculosis

Anti-arrhythmia drugs like quinidine

Anticonvulsants like Tegretol (carbamazepine) and Trileptal (oxcarbazepine)

Atypical antidepressants like Remeron (mirtazapine)

Benzodiazepine sedatives like Klonopin (clonazepam) and Halcion (triazolam)

Antifungal drugs like Nizoral (ketoconazole) and Vfend (voriconazole)

Antipsychotic drugs like Orap (pimozide)

Immune-suppressive drugs like Sandimmune (cyclosporine)

Macrolide antibiotics like clarithromycin and telithromycin

Where to Buy High Quality CBD Oil?

You can buy high quality CBD oil online and offline. You can get it from any of the following stores below:

Smoke shops/head shops

Cannabis dispensaries (where cannabis is legal)

Local health stores

Buying quality CBD oil is the best approach, as you will get to save money, just that the product will take time to arrive at your location. Also, you will get to buy from a reputable and trusted brand after reading their reviews.

Summary

CBD oil is a perfect alternative to traditional medicines and some pharmaceuticals products. People love CBD oil due to its wide range of health and few side effects. If you are suffering from any of these ailments highlighted above, you need to give serious consideration to the use of CBD oil.

If you look through the CBD oil benefits list above, you will find the benefit is perfect for your ailment. You can either ingest or vape CBD oil (although not very healthy) for instant action. Cannabis oil for sale is available online, however, ensure you carry out due diligence before placing an order.

And one more thing

What’s your best CBD oil for pain? Share your thoughts and experience(s) with CBD oil with us in the comment section.

