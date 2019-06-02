Health Beat: What’s going on at Augusta Health in June
Lunch and Learn
Topic: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Speaker: Jason Lawrence, MD
Wednesday, June 12
12:00 noon – 1:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
Free, but reservations required by Monday, June 10; call 540.245.7900
Hospice Volunteer Training
Completion of the training class is required to be a Hospice Volunteer.
Monday, June 24, 9 am – 5 pm AND
Tuesday, June 25, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
Free, but registration is required by Monday, June 17; call Carrie, 540.332.4977, or Lori, 540.332.4904.
Diabetes Basics Class
Monday, June 3 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Heart and Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room
OR
Wednesday, June 12 from 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Outpatient Behavioral Health Building
For people with Type 2 Diabetes who want to learn how to manage their disease. Topics include medication management, monitoring blood sugar levels, reducing risk for complication, the disease process and problem-solving skills. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this course.
Meal Planning Class
Monday, June 17 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
OR
Wednesday, June 26 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Heart and Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room
Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.
AMI Farm at Augusta Health
Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. For information or to register, call Grayson, 540.886.0160 or visit www.alleghenymountaininstitute.org.
Market Farming and Health Soil with Ellen Polishuk
Wednesday, June 5 from 9:30 am – 3:00 pm
Augusta Health Wellness Center, Room 119
Cost: $25/half-day; $40/full-day
Building Block of Nutrition: Carbohydrates
Thursday, June 13 from 11 am – 12 noon
Augusta Health Wellness Center, Jazzman’s Cafe
Straw Bale Gardening and Alternative Growing
Tuesday, June 18 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
AMI Farm at Augusta Health
Kids Cook: Farm to Fork Dinner with Blue Oregano
Tuesday, June 25 from 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
AMI Farm at Augusta Health
Cost: $30/parent-child team, $15 each additional child
Fermentation 101
Wednesday, June 26 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
AMI Farm at Augusta Health
Ongoing Consultations
Continuing Survivorship Support Group
For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.
Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health
Tuesday, June 4
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, June 6
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Friday, June 7
Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club
For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.
Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3
Starts at 12:00 pm
Saturday, June 8
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. Physical Therapist Dr. Diane Huss will discuss says to safely handle every-day situations. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com
Augusta Community Care Building
2:00 pm
Tuesday, June 11
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, June 13
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Tuesday, June 18
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, June 20
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Thursday, June 20
Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2
For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.
Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room
5:30 – 6:30 pm
Tuesday, June 25
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, June 27
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.