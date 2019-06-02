Health Beat: What’s going on at Augusta Health in June

Lunch and Learn

Topic: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Speaker: Jason Lawrence, MD

Wednesday, June 12

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but reservations required by Monday, June 10; call 540.245.7900

Hospice Volunteer Training

Completion of the training class is required to be a Hospice Volunteer.

Monday, June 24, 9 am – 5 pm AND

Tuesday, June 25, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but registration is required by Monday, June 17; call Carrie, 540.332.4977, or Lori, 540.332.4904.

Diabetes Basics Class

Monday, June 3 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Heart and Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

OR

Wednesday, June 12 from 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Outpatient Behavioral Health Building

For people with Type 2 Diabetes who want to learn how to manage their disease. Topics include medication management, monitoring blood sugar levels, reducing risk for complication, the disease process and problem-solving skills. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this course.

Meal Planning Class

Monday, June 17 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

OR

Wednesday, June 26 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Heart and Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.

AMI Farm at Augusta Health

Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. For information or to register, call Grayson, 540.886.0160 or visit www.alleghenymountaininstitute.org.

Market Farming and Health Soil with Ellen Polishuk

Wednesday, June 5 from 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

Augusta Health Wellness Center, Room 119

Cost: $25/half-day; $40/full-day

Building Block of Nutrition: Carbohydrates

Thursday, June 13 from 11 am – 12 noon

Augusta Health Wellness Center, Jazzman’s Cafe

Straw Bale Gardening and Alternative Growing

Tuesday, June 18 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

AMI Farm at Augusta Health

Kids Cook: Farm to Fork Dinner with Blue Oregano

Tuesday, June 25 from 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm

AMI Farm at Augusta Health

Cost: $30/parent-child team, $15 each additional child

Fermentation 101

Wednesday, June 26 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

AMI Farm at Augusta Health

Ongoing Consultations

Continuing Survivorship Support Group

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health

Tuesday, June 4

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, June 6

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Friday, June 7

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3

Starts at 12:00 pm

Saturday, June 8

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. Physical Therapist Dr. Diane Huss will discuss says to safely handle every-day situations. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm

Tuesday, June 11

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, June 13

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, June 18

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, June 20

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, June 20

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, June 25

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, June 27

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google