Health Beat: Augusta Health programs, events in December
Special Events
LUNCH AND LEARN
Topic: Changing your Diet from Fad to Fit: The Truth about Nutrition Balance and Variety
Speaker: Mary Beth Landes, MS RD CSO Augusta Health Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders
Monday, December 2
12:00 noon – 1:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7900
LIGHTS OF LOVE
Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration
Sunday, December 8
4:30 pm
Atrium Lobby
Entertainment by Faithful Praise
Health Education Classes
Meal Planning Class
Monday, December 16 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Wednesday, December 18 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods.
Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.
Ongoing Consultations
Continuing Survivorship Support Group
For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.
Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health
Tuesday, December 3
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, December 5
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00pm – 4:30 pm
Friday, December 6
Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club
For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.
Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3
Starts at 12:00 pm
Monday, December 9
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. This meeting only: Dinner meeting provided by Amneal Pharmaceuticals which will include discussion about issues and current medication Rytary. Reservations are required. Please call or email Joyce for reservations. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com
Augusta Community Care Building
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Tuesday, December 10
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, December 12
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Tuesday, December 17
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, December 19
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Tuesday, December 24
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, December 26
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Tuesday, December 31
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
