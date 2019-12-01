Health Beat: Augusta Health programs, events in December

Special Events

LUNCH AND LEARN

Topic: Changing your Diet from Fad to Fit: The Truth about Nutrition Balance and Variety

Speaker: Mary Beth Landes, MS RD CSO Augusta Health Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

Monday, December 2

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7900

LIGHTS OF LOVE

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration

Sunday, December 8

4:30 pm

Atrium Lobby

Entertainment by Faithful Praise

Health Education Classes

Meal Planning Class

Monday, December 16 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Wednesday, December 18 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods.

Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.

Ongoing Consultations

Continuing Survivorship Support Group

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health

Tuesday, December 3

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, December 5

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00pm – 4:30 pm

Friday, December 6

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3

Starts at 12:00 pm

Monday, December 9

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. This meeting only: Dinner meeting provided by Amneal Pharmaceuticals which will include discussion about issues and current medication Rytary. Reservations are required. Please call or email Joyce for reservations. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Tuesday, December 10

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, December 12

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, December 17

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, December 19

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, December 24

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, December 26

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, December 31

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

