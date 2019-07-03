Health Beat: Augusta Health July 2019 calendar

Lunch and Learn

Topic: Medical Imaging Technologies and Procedures

Speaker: Multiple Staff

Wednesday, July 10

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but reservations required by Monday, June 10; call 540.245.7900

Diabetes Classes

Meal Planning Class

Monday, July 15 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

OR

Wednesday, July 24 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.

AMI Farm at Augusta Health

Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. For information or to register, call Grayson, 540.886.0160 or visit www.alleghenymountaininstitute.org.

Seed Saving with Ira Wallace

Tuesday, July 2 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Augusta County Library, Fishersville

Organic Pest Management

Tuesday, June 16 from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

AMI Farm at Augusta Health

Ongoing Consultations

Continuing Survivorship Support Group

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health

Tuesday, July 2

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Friday, July 5

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3

Starts at 12:00 pm

Tuesday, July 9

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, July 11

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Saturday, July 13

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. Participants will divide into two groups—one for patients and one for caregivers—to confidentially discuss issues and concerns. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm

Tuesday, July 16

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, July 18

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, July 18

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, July 23

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, July 25

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, July 30

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

