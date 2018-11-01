Health Beat: Augusta Health events, programs in November

Special Programs in the Community

Healthcare for the Homeless

Healthcare for the Homeless is a collaborative partnership (Augusta Health, Murphy Deming School of Health Sciences, Central Shenandoah Health District/Public Health, Valley Mission, WARM Shelters, Augusta Care Partners, Augusta Regional Clinic, Valley Community Services Board and Department of Social Services) to provide healthcare services to the homeless in our community.

Services include basic first aid, flu and other vaccines when appropriate, and screenings and educations for blood pressure, diabetes and mental health. Referrals are made to many community providers and programs. Sessions are Wednesday evening and rotate between locations in Staunton (Valley Mission) and Waynesboro (WARM locations).

If you are interested in covering the program, please contact me, and I can connect you with the program staff and location for that specific week.

Special Events at Augusta Health

NOVEMBER 1…ANNUAL DIABETES DAY!

Diabetes and Heart Disease: Don’t Sugar Coat It!

Thursday, November 1

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free!

Agenda:

• 5-5:30 Cardiologist Dave Varma, MD, MPH, FACC will speak on diabetes and coronary artery disease, advancements in treatment and prevention

• 5:30-6:15 Panel Q&A on Managing Diabetes: Endocrinologist Jessicah Collins, MD; social worker Pat Clough, LCSW; diabetes educator Kara Meeks, MS, RD, CDE and exercise physiologist Dave Zerrlaut, MS

• 6:15-7:00 Cooking Demonstration with Chef Travis Foster

• Free Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Checks

LUNCH AND LEARN

Topic: Annual Augusta Health Update

Speaker: Mary N. Mannix, FACHE

Tuesday, November 13

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7900

AMI FARM AT AUGUSTA HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Events, workshops and classes provided by the partnership. Free, but reservations required. For information or registration, call Grayson Shelor (540.886.0160) or Krystal Moyers (540.932.4976) or visit www.alleghenymountaininstitute.org.

• Spice It Up! Thursday, November 15, 12:00 pm- 1:00 pm, AMI Classroom, Room 119, Augusta Health Wellness Center

• Seasonal Saturdays with the Augusta County Library, “Soups and Stews!” Saturday, November 17, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Stuarts Draft

• Seasonal Saturdays with the Augusta County Library, “Soups and Stews!” Saturday, November 17, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Fishersville

Diabetes Classes

Carbohydrate Counting 101 (Physician Referral Required)

Class for diabetic patients that covers carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Monday, November 12

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

FREE Diabetes Prevention Class

One session, taught by a Certified Diabetes Educator, for those diagnosed as pre-diabetic to learn their risk factors and the lifestyle changes that can delay or prevent Type 2 Diabetes.

Saturday, November 17

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)

Three hour class to help those with Type 2 Diabetes learn to manage the disease and take control of their lives. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Monday, November 19

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Main Hospital 3 West Conference Room

Fitness Pop-Up Class

FREE Family Holiday Fitness Class

Fitness can drop a few spots during the holiday season. Come as a family to work off holiday craziness at Family Krave. Fun games, cardio and strength exercises. Non-members will need to sign a guest waiver. For information, contact Jennifer Klemm at jklemm@augustahealth.com.

Saturday, November 24

10:00 am

Augusta Health Fitness Center Specialty Studio

Ongoing Consultations

Continuing Survivorship Support Group

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health

Thursday, November 1

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Friday, November 2

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. Special trip this month! For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Augusta Community Care Building

Starts at 12:00 pm

Tuesday, November 6

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, November 8

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Saturday, November 10

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. This month, neurologist D. Matthew Barrett MD will discuss dietary changes that can improve the quality of life for those with Parkinson’s Disease. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm

Monday, November 12

Diversions Ostomy Support Group

To share ideas and improve the quality of life after ostomy surgery. This month is a Vendor Fair. Free, light refreshments are served. For information, call 540.245.7236.

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 2

6 pm – 8 pm

Tuesday, November 13

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, November 15

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, November 15

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, November 20

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, November 22

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, November 27

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, November 29

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

