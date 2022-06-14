Head-on crash kills motorcyclist on Route 208 in Spotsylvania County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Fletcher is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Spotsylvania County.

The crash occurred Friday, June 10, at 7:25 p.m. along Route 208 (Courthouse Road), just south of Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive).

A 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Route 208 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.

The Kawasaki rider, Albert P. Gregory III, 33, of Spotsylvania, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Gregory was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 26-year-old female, of Partlow, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated on the scene.

She was wearing a seatbelt. Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

