Head-on crash in Botetourt County claims one life; several cattle euthanized due to injuries
Crystal Graham
Published date:
police fire rescue on scene
(© Daniel Avram – stock.adobe.com)

A crash on Route 11 in Botetourt County resulted in the death of one driver and led to several cattle being euthanized due to injuries received in the two-vehicle crash.

Mark Alan Simpson, 62, of Fincastle, died following the crash at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The crash occurred Friday at 4:32 p.m. just south of Mountain Pass Road.

According to Virginia State Police, Simpson was operating a 2000 Dodge Ram traveling north on Route 11 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a truck pulling a cattle trailer head on.

Simpson was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the truck with the cattle trailer was driven by Jeffrey M. Camper, 61, of Buchanan. Camper and a female passenger were both wearing seatbelts. They were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several of the cattle were euthanized due to injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

