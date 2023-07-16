Head-on crash in Botetourt County claims one life; several cattle euthanized due to injuries

A crash on Route 11 in Botetourt County resulted in the death of one driver and led to several cattle being euthanized due to injuries received in the two-vehicle crash.

Mark Alan Simpson, 62, of Fincastle, died following the crash at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The crash occurred Friday at 4:32 p.m. just south of Mountain Pass Road.

According to Virginia State Police, Simpson was operating a 2000 Dodge Ram traveling north on Route 11 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a truck pulling a cattle trailer head on.

Simpson was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the truck with the cattle trailer was driven by Jeffrey M. Camper, 61, of Buchanan. Camper and a female passenger were both wearing seatbelts. They were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several of the cattle were euthanized due to injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.