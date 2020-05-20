Head-on collision on Route 60 in Nelson County takes the life of Dillwyn man
Virginia State Police Trooper J.R. Harris is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County that occurred on Tuesday at 12:49 p.m. on Route 60, less than a mile east of Allens Creek Road.
A 1997 Chevrolet S10 was traveling west on Route 60 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on an eastbound 2007 GMC Sierra.
The driver of the Chevrolet, David A.H. Jordan, 41, of Dillwyn, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the GMC, Alan E. Deane, 58, of Gladstone, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.