Head-on collision on Route 60 in Nelson County takes the life of Dillwyn man

Virginia State Police Trooper J.R. Harris is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County that occurred on Tuesday at 12:49 p.m. on Route 60, less than a mile east of Allens Creek Road.

A 1997 Chevrolet S10 was traveling west on Route 60 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on an eastbound 2007 GMC Sierra.

The driver of the Chevrolet, David A.H. Jordan, 41, of Dillwyn, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the GMC, Alan E. Deane, 58, of Gladstone, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

