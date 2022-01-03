Hazardous driving conditions throughout the Shenandoah Valley

The first major storm of the winter season has brought 2 to 10 inches of snow as of mid-day Monday in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Snowfall is expected to taper off Monday afternoon, but many roadways are snow-covered and slippery.

The Virginia Department of Transportation urges motorists to postpone travel until after the storm abates and conditions improve. Re-freezing is likely beginning late Monday afternoon, so icy roadways are possible for the evening commute.

VDOT employees and contractors have been plowing and treating roadways throughout the 11-county Staunton District since early Monday morning. They work around the clock on rotating 12-hour shifts until all roads are passable.

Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Monday:

Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Moderate conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Rockingham and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Clarke and Warren counties. Minor to moderate conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Bath and Highland counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Clarke and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Highland and Frederick counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pulldown box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

