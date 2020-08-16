Hay Bale Decorating Contest opens Sept. 1

Imagination and creativity will be combined with curb appeal for the annual Hay Bale Decorating Contest sponsored by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee.

In its sixth year, the competition is a fun and artistic way for communities to showcase their love for agriculture.

“We enjoy creating a hay bale display each year that coincides with a Trunk or Treat event that thousands of people attend,” said Kristal Harris of Pittsylvania County, Southside District leader for the VFBF Women’s Leadership Committee. “Attendees love to take a picture with our hay-bale display, which creates a conversation about agriculture.”

Applications will be accepted Sept. 1 through Nov. 1. The contest is open to anyone, including county Farm Bureaus, farmers markets, farm supply businesses, student groups and community associations.

Decorators can use round or square bales and other agriculture items to create various scenes—animals, structures, shapes and farmscapes.

Guidelines and an entry form are available at bit.ly/2Z6gyMw. Participants are asked to submit photos of their displays with each application.

Winners will receive a cash award in five display categories: best promotional display for agriculture business or commodity; best promotional display for community spirit; most creative; best agricultural theme; and best agribusiness, FFA, 4-H or school display.

“This year has brought uncharted territory for all and it’s our hope that the decorated hay bales will not only bring a smile to the face of those passing by, but let people know that Farm Bureau is still working hard every day to meet the needs of their customers,” said Sarah Large of Buckingham County, Central District leader for the Women’s Leadership Committee.

Last year’s contest drew a record 47 entries. Past hay displays included a cow encouraging people to “slow down and mooove over” for farm vehicles, a pony made from hay bales, and a canning jar with a sign asking, “What CAN Farm Bureau do for you today?”

Displays have been placed at county Farm Bureau offices, near schools, outside banks, on farms and in residential yards.

