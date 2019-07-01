Hawks decline qualifying offer to UVA basketball vet Justin Anderson

The Atlanta Hawks declined to make a qualifying offer to Justin Anderson, making the former UVA guard an unrestricted free agent.

Anderson had been slated to make $3.6 million in the 2019-2020 season.

The 6’6” Anderson averaged 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in Atlanta in 48 games in 2018-2019.

A 2015 first-round draft pick by the Dallas Mavericks, Anderson has not found consistent playing time in his four seasons in the NBA.

Anderson averaged 11.8 minutes per game in Dallas as a rookie in 2015-2016, 16.4 minutes per game splitting time in Dallas and Philadelphia in 2016-2017, 13.7 minutes per game in Philly in 2017-2018, and a career-low 9.6 minutes per game with Atlanta this past season.

His best run came in the 24 games he played with the Sixers at the end of the 2016-2017 season, in which he averaged 8.5 points per game in 21.6 minutes per game, shooting 46.3 percent from the field.

Anderson became expendable as far as Atlanta was concerned when the Hawks took another UVA product, 6’7” guard De’Andre Hunter, with the fourth pick in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Story by Chris Graham

