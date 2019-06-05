Have questions about the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine?

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services will hold an open house this Thursday at the Frederick County Public Safety Building about the quarantine for Spotted Lanternfly.

People with questions may drop by any time between 3 and 7 p.m. to talk to a VDACS staff member about the quarantine process and restrictions.

The meeting will take place June 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. The building is located at 1080 Coverstone Drive, Winchester

