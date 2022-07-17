Harvey to assume role of quality control analyst at Farm Credit
Farm Credit of the Virginias recently announced that Bruce Harvey has taken on the role of quality control analyst in their Staunton office.
Harvey is a lifelong resident of Rockingham County.
In his youth, he lived in Bridgewater and now resides in Harrisonburg. Harvey has been helping farming clients with their tax and accounting needs for more than 20 years.
Prior to joining FCV, Harvey served as a senior accountant at Daugharty & Company. He previously worked at the public accounting firm of Young, Nicholas, Branner & Phillips, working his way through roles of junior accountant through senior accountant and finally a management position. He has also held a role as an internal auditor for F&M National Corporation.
“I am looking forward to bringing my talents and experience from public accounting in order to help more people,” said Harvey.
He also serves as treasurer at his church, Vision of Hope United Methodist Church, in Harrisonburg.
“We are delighted that Bruce is bringing his public accounting and audit expertise to Farm Credit of the Virginias,” said Pete Cypret, chief risk officer. “Bruce’s experience working with rural and agricultural clients is a great fit with our mission and culture, as is Bruce’s long record of local community involvement and service.”
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $2 billion dollars in financing to more than 12,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.