Harrisonburg: Work to require Port Republic Road lane closure next week

Work related to the Interstate 81 Exit 245 reconfiguration project will force a lane closure on Port Republic Road for much of next week.

Crews will begin pouring curb and gutter and constructing ADA ramps starting Monday, May 18, on Port Republic Road in front of the Royal gas station, at Port Republic and Forest Hill roads. This will force the closure of the right, westbound lane of Port Republic Road, which is expected to last until Friday, May 22.

Drivers should use caution in this area while work takes place. Drivers will still be able to access Forest Hill Road during the lane closure.

The I-81 North realignment will relocate the northbound off ramp to make it align with Forest Hill Road. The project, which is expected to be completed by August, seeks to improve the safety of drivers on Port Republic Road and of those trying to access Forest Hill Road after exiting the interstate.

The project also will relocate the James Madison University R-10 and R-11 parking lot entrance to Hunters Road, and the university has been a significant partner in the overall project – providing all needed right of way and easements for the project at no cost to the city.

The city was awarded a Virginia Department of Transportation Smart Scale grant for the realignment.

