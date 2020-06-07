Harrisonburg: Work begins Monday on East Market Street restricted crossing

Crews will begin work on Monday to improve safety at a median crossover on East Market Street in Harrisonburg, and drivers should expect potential traffic delays in the area while work takes place.

A restricted crossing U-turn will be added at the median crossover on East Market Street between University Boulevard and Country Club Drive, in the area of Applebee’s and the Market Place Shoppes.

This work, which will begin Monday, June 8, and last for approximately three weeks, will eliminate left turns onto East Market Street from the Market Place Shoppes and Valley Mall parking lots.

Drivers will still be able to turn left from East Market Street into both shopping plazas.

Drivers should expect lane closures while work takes place, and the median crossover will be inaccessible during this time. Drivers are asked to use caution in this area while work takes place and as drivers become used to the change.

The safety improvements were identified as a need in the recently completed Virginia Department of Transportation Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions, or STARS, study for East Market Street. More on the study is available here: www.hrvampo.org/market-street-route-33-stars-study.

The study indicated a total of 61 crashes in the area of the median crossover from 2011 to mid-2017, necessitating the safety improvements.

