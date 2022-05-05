Harrisonburg Vice Mayor Sal Romero will not run for re-election

By Sal Romero

Greetings, members of our Harrisonburg community. It’s with great appreciation for the City of Harrisonburg and this amazing community that I’m writing to announce my recent decision not to seek reelection for Harrisonburg City Council after my current term ends this December, 2022. This decision has not been easy, as I have reflected on how best to balance my responsibilities to my city, my family, my work with Harrisonburg City Schools and my professional goals.

Family is certainly at the top of this list, and I realize that I have to make some changes to be more present as we continue to raise our children and provide them with the family experience that is so fundamental to my wife and I and to our culture. Being elected the first Hispanic city council member in Harrisonburg has been one of the most honored experiences of my life and having the opportunity to work with and learn from my fellow councilmen and women, as well as other amazing leaders in our city, has allowed me to gain knowledge, more awareness of how diversity makes us stronger, and an understanding of how leaders must work collaboratively toward the greater good as we seek to make decisions during a critical time in our city’s growth. Some of the work that I’m proud to have accomplished in my term includes:

Supporting the building of our new high school which will create space for our student community to thrive

Establishing a permanent funded program for interpretation services for City Council and Planning Commission meetings

Working on the language access plan, now in its final draft, that will review existing support services for limited English proficient residents accessing City of Harrisonburg services and propose new policies and procedures to enhance these supports.

Collaborating with the Human Resources Department to develop numerous action items to implement Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility and Belonging programs and strategies for Harrisonburg’s workforce.

Working with fellow council members to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the acquisition of land for use as a permanent year-round low-barrier homeless shelter.

In conclusion, I want to thank everyone who showed their support for my candidacy and elected me. You gave me the opportunity to open a door for representation from the Latinx community and that door is open now to invite more of you to serve. Thank you.

