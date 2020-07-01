Harrisonburg urges social distancing, fireworks safety as residents celebrate Independence Day

The City of Harrisonburg is urging residents to be mindful of social distancing recommendations and the vital importance of wearing a mask when out in public as the community prepares to celebrate Independence Day this weekend.

As many gather for the holiday weekend, Harrisonburg residents must remember to abide by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring masks, as well as social distancing requirements from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

“COVID-19 is still impacting our community, and it is important to make sure you are still following health and wellness recommendations when you celebrate,” Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks said. “Wear a mask as much as possible, keep at least six feet between yourself and others, wash your hands often and avoid large groups.”

Additionally, it is important that residents keep their neighborhoods and themselves safe by practicing firework safety. All fireworks and sparklers are illegal in the City of Harrisonburg, and you should never allow children to play with fireworks or use sparklers, as both can cause severe burns.

More information is available at www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Firecauses-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Fireworks.

