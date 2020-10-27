Harrisonburg turning Holiday Parade on its heels: Reverse parade set for Dec. 4

Harrisonburg is preparing to welcome in the holiday season with the annual, and much beloved, Holiday Parade. But, as with so many other things in 2020, this year’s event will work a little differently than usual.

The “Reverse Parade of Lights – Let’s Brighten The Sky!” Holiday Parade will take place Friday, Dec. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Westover Park.

Instead of the traditional parade that would draw thousands to Main Street, creating social distancing difficulties and an environment many families would not be able to take part in, this year’s event will let families enjoy from the safety and comfort of their own vehicles.

As a “reverse parade”, floats will be staged in the Westover Park parking lot, and members of the community will be invited to drive their vehicles through the float display during the two-hour event.

Visitors will not be permitted to leave their vehicles at the reverse parade, and no giveaways – such as candy or flyers – will be allowed to be given out.

“Our Holiday Parade is something so many look forward to every year, and it was important for us to find some way to keep that tradition going this year when we all need an event like this to look forward to,” Harrisonburg Recreation and Special Events Manager Matt Little said. “This reverse parade will allow us to protect the health and wellness of our residents while still letting everyone enjoy the things like togetherness and community spirit that make The Friendly City what it is.”

Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation is still taking applications for those wishing to participate by providing a stationary float.

No walking groups or bands will be permitted this year.

Visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/holiday-parade for more information, or contact Little at Matthew.Little@harrisonburgva.gov with questions.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 6.

