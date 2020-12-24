Harrisonburg traffic corridor timing plans show big impact on East Market, High

Traffic corridor timing plans are updated in Harrisonburg every few years to adjust for changes in motorists driving habits and traffic flows.

Harrisonburg Public Works and Kimley-Horn consultants implemented two such traffic corridor timing plans this fall – one in September for East Market Street between Chestnut Ridge Drive and Vine Street, and the other in November for High Street between Erickson Avenue and 3rd Street.

With the results now in, it’s clear that these two most recent updates have made tremendous impacts on their respective routes.

East Market Street Improvement Results:

Reduced annual travel time during peak periods by 28,700 hours

Estimated annual cost savings (fuel and travel time) of $638,300

Decreased travel time by 12 percent

Decreased number of stops by 48 percent

CO2 reduction of 4,609 lbs/yr

High Street Improvement Results:

Reduced annual travel time during peak periods by 37,800 hours

Estimated annual cost savings (fuel and travel time) of $846,100

Decreased travel time by 19 percent

Decreased number of stops by 75 percent

CO2 reduction of 4,747 lbs/yr

“Significant decreases in the number of stops has reduced travel time by more than a minute in several cases,” Harrisonburg Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said. “This level of service improvement saves our Harrisonburg travelers time, money, and wear and tear on their vehicles. It also makes traffic flows more efficient through our city.”

Two more traffic corridor timing plan updates are planned for March 2021 on Port Republic Road and South Main Street.

