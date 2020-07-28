Harrisonburg Tourism receives $10K WanderLove grant

A new grant will soon go a long way toward reminding travelers why there is so much to see and do in The Friendly City.

Harrisonburg Tourism has received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program. The program seeks to support organizations across the Commonwealth that have been heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic to fund recovery marketing initiatives.

Harrisonburg Tourism will use the funds to add new road trip itineraries to its website, creating a WanderLove dedicated page to the VisitHarrisonburgVA.com website.

Funds also will go toward writing a road trip-focused blog post; placing ads promoting Harrisonburg in Northern Virginia Magazine, AAA World, the official Virginia Travel Guide, Blue Ridge Outdoors; and through a concentrated social media campaign.

The grant funds will be used to promote Harrisonburg as a destination to the drive market including Richmond and the Washington, D.C., metro area.

“Now more than ever, it is important that we support our local businesses and share what we love about our community,” Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell said. “Harrisonburg is the perfect road trip destination whether you are looking for great hiking, a bronze level cycling center, great restaurants, a campus visit or a unique experience. We are thrilled to be a recipient of the Virginia is for Lovers – WanderLove $10,000 grant which will help support our marketing efforts.”

Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Harrisonburg spending more than $131,396,000 in 2018, supporting 1,195 work opportunities and contributing $10,438,345 in local and state tax revenue.

