Harrisonburg Tourism receives $10K grant from Virginia Tourism ’50 years of Love’ program

Harrisonburg Tourism and Visitor Services has received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation “50 Years of Love” grant fund.

“50 Years of Love” is part of VTC’s efforts to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Virginia is for Lovers tourism slogan, which was created in 1969 by Richmond-based advertising agency Martin & Woltz.

“Virginia is for Lovers is one of the most iconic tourism slogans in the world, and we are thrilled to be celebrating “50 years of Love” with partners from around the Commonwealth in 2019,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “This grant program provides an engaging opportunity for destinations across the state to showcase what makes a vacation in Virginia so special, and helps to show travelers why Virginia is for Lovers still rings true 50 years later.”

Harrisonburg Tourism partnered with the Friendly Fermenter, Brothers Craft Brewing, Bluestone Vineyard, Crosskeys Vineyard, Rocktown Bites Food Tours, Montpelier Restaurant, Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, First Fridays Downtown, Friendly City Pedi Cab, and the Visitor Center at Valley Mall to showcase “50 Years of Love” in the Friendly City.

“Our campaign shows how ‘travel ignites love and friendships.’ Our message is designed to bring families closer, unite friends, create lasting memories and lead new travelers to the City, our region and the commonwealth. We want everyone to celebrate finding what they love in Harrisonburg and Virginia, ” said Brenda Black, the Harrisonburg Tourism and Visitor Services Manager.

In total, VTC awarded $390,000 to 39 tourism marketing programs across the Commonwealth to help increase visitation and revenue. Each grant recipient received a $10,000 grant for its “50 Years of Love” project, with the requirement of engaging 10 or more tourism partners in order to receive grant funding.

