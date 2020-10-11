Harrisonburg Tourism launches new Traipse Scavenger Hunts

Think you know Harrisonburg’s Downtown like the back of your hand? Well, now’s your chance to prove it.

Harrisonburg Tourism is unveiling a new way to experience Downtown: Traipse Scavenger Hunts.

The hunts, which offer clues and puzzles which will be challenging for locals and tourists to solve, highlight businesses and historic locations and offer social distancing but fun ways to experience the heart of The Friendly City.

“Traipse is delighted to officially partner with the City of Harrisonburg, and with these new tours we get to show off Harrisonburg’s walkable Downtown for folks to enjoy anytime,” said Austin Auclair, director of creative content at Traipse.

Traipse, a free smartphone app with a headquarters in Staunton, is like virtual geocaching where visitors engage with each location by answering questions that can only be completed by physically being present at each site. Further, at each stop, complementary information is given to visitors allowing them to learn more about the location through articles, photos and video.

The app also offers navigation instructions between points. The launch includes four new tours: one that highlights Harrisonburg’s numerous craft breweries, and three that take people to historic sites, public art, natural landmarks and more.

“Harrisonburg has a lot to offer, and these new Traipse tours give locals and tourists a way to explore downtown in a family-friendly, safe and socially-distanced way,” Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell said. “These Traipse tours are a great opportunity to guide people around to interesting locations in the city, while also supporting our merchants with additional foot traffic.”

A free Harrisonburg souvenir (while supplies last) will be awarded to anyone who completes a tour and shows the completed tour on their mobile device to staff at the main desk of the Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center at 212 S. Main St.

Find more information at www.visitharrisonburgva.gov.

