Harrisonburg Tourism encourages you to show your LOVE

Published Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020, 8:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Harrisonburg Tourism is asking the public to develop signs with the word LOVE and share them on social media to show their support for our community during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Those who do will be entered into a contest to win Virginia is for Lovers merchandise from the Rocktown Gift Shoppe, and Harrisonburg Tourism will encourage people to like their favorite images on social media.

The LOVE signs have become one of the most recognizable symbols of Virginia, and a way for many to show their affinity to our state and local communities.

Everyone is encouraged to take part – whether that means displaying a LOVE sign in your yard, the window of your business, or anywhere else you can to help bring our community together.

“Use what you have available – wine bottles, tree branches, paint or household items – and get creative!” encouraged Jennifer Bell, Harrisonburg Tourism manager. “Let’s share a message of love and love for our community.”

Participants should use the hashtags #VisitHarrisonburg and #LoveVA! Post the images on your social media page, and then the top four liked photos will be posted on Facebook/HarrisonburgTourism and Instagram/VisitHarrisonburgVA, where the one with the most likes will be declared the winner.

Posts should be made by May 15, and a winner will be announced on June 1.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments