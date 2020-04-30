Harrisonburg Tourism encourages you to show your LOVE
Harrisonburg Tourism is asking the public to develop signs with the word LOVE and share them on social media to show their support for our community during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Those who do will be entered into a contest to win Virginia is for Lovers merchandise from the Rocktown Gift Shoppe, and Harrisonburg Tourism will encourage people to like their favorite images on social media.
The LOVE signs have become one of the most recognizable symbols of Virginia, and a way for many to show their affinity to our state and local communities.
Everyone is encouraged to take part – whether that means displaying a LOVE sign in your yard, the window of your business, or anywhere else you can to help bring our community together.
“Use what you have available – wine bottles, tree branches, paint or household items – and get creative!” encouraged Jennifer Bell, Harrisonburg Tourism manager. “Let’s share a message of love and love for our community.”
Participants should use the hashtags #VisitHarrisonburg and #LoveVA! Post the images on your social media page, and then the top four liked photos will be posted on Facebook/HarrisonburgTourism and Instagram/VisitHarrisonburgVA, where the one with the most likes will be declared the winner.
Posts should be made by May 15, and a winner will be announced on June 1.
