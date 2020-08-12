Harrisonburg to inject $750K into local economy through business grants

Harrisonburg Economic Development is preparing to pump $750,000 into the local economy through the Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program.

Using funds provided by the federal CARES Act, the city will award grants up to $10,000 for qualifying businesses, with the application period beginning Thursday, Aug. 13.

The funds can be used for compensating employees, paying for rent or utilities, purchasing inventory, providing for personal protective equipment or other improvements related to COVID-19, and more.

“Our businesses have endured so much during this pandemic,” Harrisonburg Economic Development Director Brian Shull said. “I am thankful to City Council for allocating these funds to help Harrisonburg businesses cover some of their expenses during these uncertain times. We want to do whatever we can to help them keep the lights on and the doors open.”

The amount of funding a Harrisonburg-based business is eligible for through the program is based on the employment total of the business. Grants will only be made available to for-profit businesses with between one and 100 full-time employees, and the business must have opened on or before Jan. 1, 2020, among other stipulations.

Learn more about how to apply at www.harrisonburgdevelopment.com.

Grant applications must be submitted to Harrisonburg Economic Development Assistant Director Peirce Macgill, at peirce.macgill@harrisonburgva.gov, by 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Applications also may be brought to Harrisonburg Economic Development on the third floor of City Hall, 409 S. Main Street.

