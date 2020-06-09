Harrisonburg to distribute more than 3,400 COVID-19 prevention masks to community

The City of Harrisonburg is working to get important COVID-19 resources into the hands of residents throughout the community.

The effort is utilizing more than 3,400 masks that have been donated through Mayor Deanna Reed’s Mayor’s Mask Initiative and other vital donations.

Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department visited homes throughout the city last week to place Care Kits at doors in multiple neighborhoods. As many as 600 packages were delivered, each including a number of masks, hand sanitizer donated from the Community Foundation, and COVID-19 awareness materials printed in multiple languages. This effort adds to the hundreds of Care Kits that were distributed to homes by fire department officials in May.

Hundreds of masks have been made available on Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation buses. These masks are supporting riders who now are required to wear masks when riding public transportation, as per Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order. Masks are available near the front of buses, and riders are encouraged to take one to wear while riding and to keep once they exit the bus.

The city will make masks available for a short time outside the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center for any resident who needs one. Masks will be available under a tent outside the school, near the parking lot, on Wednesday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is located at 620 Simms Ave.

“We are incredibly grateful for the numerous organizations, churches, businesses and residents who stepped up to fill this need and protect the health and wellness of their neighbors in the Friendly City,” Mayor Reed said. “The kindness exhibited from so many of you in the past few days and weeks, and the efforts you have made during one of the most difficult times our community has faced, is truly heartwarming.”

Mask donations have come from Church of the Nazarene, Pilot Club, Peaceful Sewing, OASIS, Women’s Service and Friendship Circle, Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, Gift and Thrift, Craft and Chat, Rhinestone Productions, TKL Products Corp. and many others.

The Mayor’s Mask Initiative also recently received a donation of 200 bottles of hand sanitizer from the Harrisonburg Branch of the American Association of University Women.

Anyone interested in making a mask donation can reach out to Mayor Reed at Deanna.Reed@harrisonburgva.gov.

