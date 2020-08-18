Harrisonburg to conduct annual testing of sewer system

The City of Harrisonburg’s Public Utilities Department will soon begin its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system.

The effort involves release of a non-toxic and non-staining test smoke into area manholes, which will travel through the sanitary sewer system.

The purpose of this testing is to detect any breaks or leaks in the city’s system and make appropriate repairs, if necessary.

Testing will begin Monday, Aug. 24, and run through November.

During this time, residents may notice smoke rising from manhole covers, yards where systems run, or even from their bathtubs, toilets or sinks.

