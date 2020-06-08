Harrisonburg to begin reopening some city facilities on Friday with safeguards

The City of Harrisonburg will reopen three facilities to the public, with limitations, later this week as part of its continued response to COVID-19.

The Recycling Convenience Center, Westover Pool (for lap swimming, with reservations only) and Heritage Oaks Golf Course will officially reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 12, with safeguards aimed at protecting the health and wellness of visitors

and staff members.

All visitors should observe all social distancing requirements and must abide by restrictions put in place.

Special considerations at each facility

Recycling Convenience Center: Will return to its regular hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. To ensure social distancing and traffic flow, visitors must follow the directions of the attendant on site, as well as directional signage. For your safety, only one person may exit the vehicle, and they should wear a mask while unloading. There will be touch-free hand sanitizer on site. To help expedite the process, please pre-sort your recycling.

Will return to its regular hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. To ensure social distancing and traffic flow, visitors must follow the directions of the attendant on site, as well as directional signage. For your safety, only one person may exit the vehicle, and they should wear a mask while unloading. There will be touch-free hand sanitizer on site. To help expedite the process, please pre-sort your recycling. Westover Pool: Only open for lap swimming at this time, and reservations are required in advance. Payments accepted by credit card only. To reserve a lap lane, call 540-434-0571.

Only open for lap swimming at this time, and reservations are required in advance. Payments accepted by credit card only. To reserve a lap lane, call 540-434-0571. Heritage Oaks Golf Course: Tee times may be booked by phone, online or in person, and only credit cards, gift certificates or rain checks will be accepted at this time. No cash payments allowed. Tee times will be spaced out to protect golfers. Cups will be placed upside-down, and golfers will be urged not to touch flagsticks. Walking and biking for nongolfers will be permitted before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m., while the last tee time for 18-holes will be 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. for 9-holes. Please call ahead at 540-442-6502 to understand all additional restrictions that will be in place.

