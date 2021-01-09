Harrisonburg: Time to choose your Toter trash cart approaches

Harrisonburg Public Works announced its new Toter trash cart program last year, bringing an easier, cleaner way for residents and some businesses to put out their trash.

Now, postcards are in the mail and on their way to thousands of individuals with instructions on how to select either a 96-gallon or 48-gallon cart, to be delivered in the spring.

Those who currently receive trash collection services from Harrisonburg Public Works should keep an eye on their mailbox for the postcard, and make a selection as soon as possible – as the selection deadline is Jan. 15.

The postcard will include each customer’s unique verification code as well as a web address and phone number they can use to make a Toter trash cart selection.

Harrisonburg Public Works will be providing either a 48- or 96-gallon Toter trash cart. A single cart will be large enough to meet the needs of most residents and many businesses. Residents can choose a second 96-gallon Toter trash cart, and businesses can choose additional 96-gallon trash cart(s) to meet their needs.

Additional fees will apply.

Those with questions about the Toter trash cart program can visit www.HarrisonburgVa.gov/Toter for more information and a link to Frequently Asked Questions.

Harrisonburg Public Works also operates the Recycling Convenience Center at 2055 Beery Road and the Mobile Recycling Unit, which are ways to help you reduce the amount of waste generated for trash collection each week.

You can also find, courtesy of the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley, composting in the lot of Municipal Building near the Farmers Market. Recycle more, waste less.

