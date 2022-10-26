Harrisonburg: Three arrests made in Monday’s fatal shooting on Community Street

The Harrisonburg Police Department has arrested two men and a woman in connection with a homicide investigation following Monday’s fatal shooting on Community Street.

The suspects – Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg; Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird; and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird – were arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Harrisonburg Police received information that allowed investigators to identify the suspects after releasing video and photos from the scene to the public earlier in the day on Tuesday.

All three are facing charges related to the homicide for an act of violence by a mob resulting in an individual’s death. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when law enforcement and first responders arrived at the scene.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call for an individual suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, Harrisonburg Police and Harrisonburg Fire officials located the victim, a 38-year-old male, and began treatment.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene. HPD investigators quickly determined the victim and suspects were known to each other and that the incident was a targeted act of violence, not a random occurrence.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Alan Dyer at [email protected].

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.