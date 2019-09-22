Harrisonburg: Temporary street closure needed for water line installation

A section of Westmoreland Drive off Port Republic Road will temporarily close starting next week due to a water line project.

The street, from Port Republic to Edgewood Drive, will close on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and is expected to remain closed for an estimated five weeks. Work also will require a temporary closure of the two westbound lanes of Port Republic Road during the early portion of the project. During that time, westbound traffic will shift into one lane. Drivers are urged to use caution in this area.

Crews with Harrisonburg Public Utilities will be installing a new water line under the roadway, necessitating the closure. The City will work to accommodate vehicular travel for residents impacted by construction during the project.

Drivers will be able to use Nelson Drive and Edgewood Drive as a detour.