Harrisonburg teen named Officer of the Month at Fishburne Military School

Published Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021, 1:21 pm

James White, a senior from Harrisonburg, has been named Fishburne Military School’s Officer of the Month for March.

White was officially recognized as Cadet Officer of the Month during a formation of the entire Corps of Cadets last Wednesday.

An active member of Fishburne’s cross country team, White is also a key member of the FMS JROTC Logic Bowl team and the Fishburne Military School Honor Guard’s firing detail.

White has earned an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point and hopes to pursue a career as an intelligence officer.

“Cadet White’s superb professionalism and devotion to duty reflect credit upon him and are in keeping with the highest traditions of Fishburne Military School,” said FMS Commandant of Cadets Sgt Maj Willy Carrion, USMC (Ret.).

Fishburne Military School’s Officer of the Month is selected by a board of cadet officers, and is approved by the commandant of cadets. A Fishburne Military School Officer of the Month is selected based upon his academic, military and community achievements throughout the previous month.

