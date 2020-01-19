Harrisonburg taking applications for 25th annual Community Police Academy

The Harrisonburg Police Department is prepping for the start of the 25th annual Community Police Academy.

The academy is open to all community members who live or work in the City of Harrisonburg or Rockingham County.

The CPA will be held from March 3 to April 28, classes are conducted by various members of the department each Tuesday night from 5:45pm to 9:00pm at the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Applications may be found online at www.harrisonburgva.gov/police or in the lobby of the Public Safety Building at 101 N. Main St.

The due date for the applications is Feb. 14t.

Individuals attending the Academy gain an in-depth look at the various divisions within HPD. Classroom discussions, hands-on practical scenarios, and a ride-along make the learning experience come alive for participants but does not certify attendees in any way as police officers.

The knowledge gained helps to open communication and therefore promote understanding of the very difficult yet rewarding profession of law enforcement. Here is a list of topics that will highlight the two months.

Meet Chief Eric D. English and his Command Staff, Tour of HPD, Emergency Communications, Patrol Procedures, Major Crimes Unit, Special Operations, SWAT, Use of Force, Gang & Drug Task Forces, Firearms (with a trip to the range), K9 Operations, Traffic Stops, Vehicle Operations, Crime Scene and Evidence, Restorative Justice, Crisis Negotiations, Practical Night.

