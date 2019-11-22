Harrisonburg students recognized for fire safety artwork

Harrisonburg students put their creativity and uniqueness into action recently while learning about the importance of fire safety.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD), in partnership with Rockingham Insurance, recently recognized the winners of the 12th annual Team Up for Fire Safety Art Contest. The program is open to all Harrisonburg City Public School elementary and middle school students, encouraging them to create artwork based on the year’s National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Fire Prevention Week theme.

The 2019 NFPA Fire Prevention Week theme was “Not every hero wears a cape, plan and practice your escape,” reminding families to have a fire escape plan for their homes.

“We are deeply appreciative of the commitment these children demonstrate to their own safety and that of their families, through artwork,” Fire Chief Ian Bennett said. “We are also grateful to the City School District, Rockingham Insurance and Oasis Fine Arts for their partnership in this incredibly valuable effort.”

HFD and Rockingham Insurance partnered this year with Oasis Fine Arts, located in Downtown Harrisonburg, for both judging of artwork and display of the winning pieces. Winners and their families had the opportunity to see their artwork displayed in the Oasis Gallery and attended a recognition banquet held at HFD Station 4 on Nov. 12

