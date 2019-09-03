Harrisonburg set to mark opening of Northend Greenway

Published Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019, 6:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Nature lovers, walkers, bicyclists and more will soon have a new place to go to enjoy the outdoors in Harrisonburg.

The Northend Greenway will officially open to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 4, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Stretching from an area near the railroad tracks on Mount Clinton Pike and ending at Suter Street in the northern end of the city, the 0.6-mile-long greenway is completely paved and open to all.

The greenway will be a vital addition to the City’s walkability goals, while providing an exciting amenity for people living in the area.

“We’re very happy to see this project come to fruition, and we are excited to be able to provide this to our community,” Harrisonburg Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said. “This is an effort that has been in discussion since 2011, so to see it ready to open now, and to know the impact that it is going to have on people in north Harrisonburg communities, makes all our hard work on this project worth it.”

In addition to construction of the greenway, this project will include restoration efforts on Blacks Run, which is located nearby. That work will include rebuilding the channel to support better water flow, returning it more closely to its natural state, in addition to landscaping additions and more. Educational signage will be placed along the greenway to highlight work being done on Blacks Run.

The Northend Greenway is supported in part by a $600,000 grant obtained through the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.