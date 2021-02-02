Harrisonburg selects consultant for Heritage Oaks Golf Course study

The City of Harrisonburg is moving forward on a financial and operational analysis of the Heritage Oaks Golf Course.

The consultant, Golf Business Advisors, located in Williamsburg, was selected in January following a competitive bid process. Representatives from the city’s parks and recreation, finance and economic development departments took part in the selection committee’s efforts.

The overall goal of this project is to examine the economic viability and operational practices of the Heritage Oaks Golf Course and assess the role it serves within the community in enhancing the quality of life of the citizens of Harrisonburg.

“Heritage Oaks Golf Course has been a popular destination for residents and visitors to The Friendly City for almost 20 years,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said. “We are looking forward to completing this process in order to get a clearer picture of how best to effectively manage the future of Heritage Oaks in a way that will be most beneficial to our community.”

Members of the public will be encouraged to provide input during the study period, and opportunities to engage in the process will be published as soon as those are available.

More information will be posted on the city’s website and social media pages in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the city will engage with the Urban Land Institute to provide a Technical Assistance Panel, or TAP, to evaluate matters of land-use concerning the course.

Both studies will take place over the coming months, in anticipation of each being completed in spring 2021.

Learn more about Heritage Oaks Golf Course at www.heritageoaksgolf.com and www.facebook.com/HeritageOaksGolfCourse.

