Harrisonburg seeks volunteers for revisited Arbor Day tree planting

Looking for an outdoor volunteer opportunity? Why not plant a tree, as the Harrisonburg Public Works Department revisits its annual Arbor Day event.

Volunteers are needed to help plant approximately 50 trees to increase tree canopy coverage and tree species diversity throughout The Friendly City.

Arbor Day celebrations typically occur in April each year, but this year the event was postponed to Saturday, Oct. 24, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The trees will be planted along the Northend Greenway section between Mount Clinton Pike and Suter Street. This section of the trail was completed earlier this year along with Blacks Run stream restoration that runs parallel to the trail.

The tree planting will provide shade along the trail and increase the natural aesthetics in the area.

“This tree planting is a great way for volunteers to have a positive impact on their local community and environment,” Wes Runion, environmental specialist with the Public Works Department, said. “The tree planting will provide a diverse mix of native trees that future generations will be able to enjoy.”

The Arbor Day *Revisited* event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at the west end of Suter Street.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participation is limited to the first 45 volunteers who register.

Supplies will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring gloves and shovels if they have them.

Visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/volunteer-tree-planting for more information and to register, or find the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/harrisonburgpublicworks.

