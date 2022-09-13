Harrisonburg seeks public comments on Smith Creek TMDL action plan
Harrisonburg Public Works is currently accepting comments on an effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay here at home. The city is updating its Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load action plan.
A TMDL quantifies the maximum amount of pollutants a waterway can carry and the amount of each pollutant that must be reduced to stay within this limit. The Smith Creek TMDL covers two pollutants: bacteria and total suspended solids.
The action plan was first created in 2004 and was most recently updated in 2018. The 2022 revision reflects updated staff contact information, updated calculations for the street sweeping pollutant reductions, the addition of the tree planting practice, and removal of references to projects outside the Smith Creek watershed.
The action plan identifies the required pollutant reductions and strategies the city will use to reduce bacteria and sediment in the watershed, according to a news release.
Harrisonburg is already active in reducing pollutants:
- One way is through two street sweepers that sweep city streets to reduce sediment and other items from making it into waterways.
- Another way of reducing pollutants is through cleaning storm drains to remove accumulated sediment before it reaches the streams.
The public comment period provides an opportunity for citizens to provide input on the best management practices proposed in the action plan, as well as providing a chance to express any concerns about the plan.
Members of the community are encouraged to review the plan online and ask city staff questions for additional information.
A summary of comments received will be included in the plan as well as any revisions made to the action plan as a result of public participation.
Comments may be submitted:
- Email to Shayna Carter at [email protected]
- Mail to 320 E. Mosby Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
The deadline for comments is Sept. 27.