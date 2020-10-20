Harrisonburg seeks community input for zoning, subdivision ordinances update

The update to two key City of Harrisonburg ordinances continues, and public input is needed.

Zoning and subdivision ordinances regulate a number of topics such as: where different types of housing can be constructed, where different types of businesses can operate, where buildings and structures can be located on a property, the number of parking spaces there are, and how properties are divided to create two new parcels or to create whole neighborhoods.

Along with other regulations and design standards for city streets, these regulations impact how residents live in and get around the community.

A survey is now available for community members to share their opinions and suggestions. Along with stakeholder group interviews that took place the first week of October, the survey responses will provide valuable opportunities for the project team to hear from community members on current issues, opportunities, needs, and priorities of our community.

“We are still in the beginning stages of the project and we encourage everyone to complete the survey,” said Thanh Dang, assistant director of Community Development. “You do not need to be an expert or know the ins and outs of the current zoning and subdivision ordinances to share what you think has worked well in Harrisonburg and what hasn’t, whether you feel your neighborhood is currently livable and fosters a sense of community, and concerns or suggestions you have for the zoning and subdivision ordinances rewrite.”

The survey is available at www.harrisonburgva.gov/zoning-subdivision-ordinances-update and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

To stay up to date on the project, community members can:

Visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/zoning-subdivision-ordinances-update.

Email Thanh.Dang@harrisonburgva.gov with subject “Join Ordinance Updates Email List” to receive future email updates and announcements about the project.

